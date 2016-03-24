© aixtron Business | March 24, 2016
Aixtron reaches key milestone on way to producing large-format OLEDs
Aixtron SE has reached an important milestone with its new OVPD demonstrator OLAD (Organic Large Area Demonstrator). After an internal test phase – lasting several months – the system is now available for initial customer tests.
Aixtron aims to use the OLAD system to demonstrate parameters relevant to its customers in an industry-oriented environment. To this end, the proprietary core elements specially designed by Aixtron for the OVPD process have been scaled and optimized for Generation 8.5 substrate sizes (2250 mm x 2250 mm) and integrated into a suitably-sized process chamber in cooperation with Manz AG. Aixtron has in this respect also optimized its own source technology STExS (Short Thermal Exposure Source) which enables a precisely measured volume of material, dependent on relevant substrate size and requirements to be transformed into the gas phase in a rapid, material-efficient process.
Compared with conventional vacuum vaporization VTE (vacuum thermal evaporation), this source technology also enables vaporization to be initiated within just a few seconds and then stopped again once a substrate has been processed. In conjunction with the deposition rates of 50 angstrom/second (a/sec) already achieved, this makes it possible to obtain very short cycle times while also ensuring the lowest possible volumes of material consumption.
A further key role is played here by AIXTRON’s Showerhead technology that is used within the OVPD process. This has also been suitably scaled for the demonstrator and – unlike vacuum vaporization – facilitates area-based deposition of the organic layers. The material flows thereby required in the OVPD process are supplied using the STExS source technology. Working at an effective deposition rate of 50 a/sec, a STExS source vaporizes around 40 milligrams per second.
“The demonstration capability now achieved by our OLAD demonstrator is an important interim target on the way towards effective and efficient OLED production. We are delighted that we can now provide our customers in the industry with a technology that satisfies all requirements in this respect. OLAD offers further proof of Aixtron’s innovative strength and has yet again confirmed our company’s ability to successfully bring complex technologies to market maturity”, comments Martin Goetzeler, CEO of Aixtron SE.
Compared with conventional vacuum vaporization VTE (vacuum thermal evaporation), this source technology also enables vaporization to be initiated within just a few seconds and then stopped again once a substrate has been processed. In conjunction with the deposition rates of 50 angstrom/second (a/sec) already achieved, this makes it possible to obtain very short cycle times while also ensuring the lowest possible volumes of material consumption.
A further key role is played here by AIXTRON’s Showerhead technology that is used within the OVPD process. This has also been suitably scaled for the demonstrator and – unlike vacuum vaporization – facilitates area-based deposition of the organic layers. The material flows thereby required in the OVPD process are supplied using the STExS source technology. Working at an effective deposition rate of 50 a/sec, a STExS source vaporizes around 40 milligrams per second.
“The demonstration capability now achieved by our OLAD demonstrator is an important interim target on the way towards effective and efficient OLED production. We are delighted that we can now provide our customers in the industry with a technology that satisfies all requirements in this respect. OLAD offers further proof of Aixtron’s innovative strength and has yet again confirmed our company’s ability to successfully bring complex technologies to market maturity”, comments Martin Goetzeler, CEO of Aixtron SE.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments