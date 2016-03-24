© aixtron

Aixtron reaches key milestone on way to producing large-format OLEDs

Aixtron SE has reached an important milestone with its new OVPD demonstrator OLAD (Organic Large Area Demonstrator). After an internal test phase – lasting several months – the system is now available for initial customer tests.

Aixtron aims to use the OLAD system to demonstrate parameters relevant to its customers in an industry-oriented environment. To this end, the proprietary core elements specially designed by Aixtron for the OVPD process have been scaled and optimized for Generation 8.5 substrate sizes (2250 mm x 2250 mm) and integrated into a suitably-sized process chamber in cooperation with Manz AG. Aixtron has in this respect also optimized its own source technology STExS (Short Thermal Exposure Source) which enables a precisely measured volume of material, dependent on relevant substrate size and requirements to be transformed into the gas phase in a rapid, material-efficient process.



Compared with conventional vacuum vaporization VTE (vacuum thermal evaporation), this source technology also enables vaporization to be initiated within just a few seconds and then stopped again once a substrate has been processed. In conjunction with the deposition rates of 50 angstrom/second (a/sec) already achieved, this makes it possible to obtain very short cycle times while also ensuring the lowest possible volumes of material consumption.



A further key role is played here by AIXTRON’s Showerhead technology that is used within the OVPD process. This has also been suitably scaled for the demonstrator and – unlike vacuum vaporization – facilitates area-based deposition of the organic layers. The material flows thereby required in the OVPD process are supplied using the STExS source technology. Working at an effective deposition rate of 50 a/sec, a STExS source vaporizes around 40 milligrams per second.



“The demonstration capability now achieved by our OLAD demonstrator is an important interim target on the way towards effective and efficient OLED production. We are delighted that we can now provide our customers in the industry with a technology that satisfies all requirements in this respect. OLAD offers further proof of Aixtron’s innovative strength and has yet again confirmed our company’s ability to successfully bring complex technologies to market maturity”, comments Martin Goetzeler, CEO of Aixtron SE.