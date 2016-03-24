© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Texas Instruments names two new VP's

Texas Instruments Incorporated has appointed new vice presidents of the company's centralized analog design services division and its medical, high reliability and sensing business.

Krunali Patel has been elected vice president of the company. As vice president and general manager of TI’s centralized analog design services division, Patel is responsible for supporting common capabilities and infrastructure across all analog product teams.



Patel has held a number of positions within the company, including engineering manager of analog and digital design in TI’s high volume analog and logic connectivity business, manager of TI’s application specific integrated circuit wireless infrastructure business and director of microcontroller systems and marketing.



The company has also appointed Karthik Vasanth as vice president and general manager of TI’s medical, high reliability and sensing business. Vasanth will be responsible for developing and delivering market-leading solutions and leading the teams responsible for those technologies.



He has held a number of positions with the company, including digital design engineer in TI’s broadband computing group and product line manager of TI’s medical product line. He most recently served as general manager of TI’s medical, high reliability and sensing business.