Phoenix Contact sets up subsidiary in China

With the establishment of an electric mobility company in China has Phoenix Contact reacted to the rapidly growing Chinese market.

Registered officially was the Phoenix (Nanjing) eMobility Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2015. In the spring of 2016, the Chinese electric mobility company was placed "into operational mode". With a team of 20 staff, which include, developers, product and project managers as well as production staff, the newly established E-Mobility Nanjing "is well positioned and can react flexibly and demand-oriented to the requirements and the further expansion of China's electric mobility market", a press release states.