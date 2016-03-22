© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

World Micro and HolyStone signs distribution agreement

The agreement gives World Micro the ability to promote, distribute, and market HolyStone products in North America.

HolyStone is a manufacturer of MLCC's. The core product lines are High Voltage Capacitors, High Capacitance Capacitors, and X and Y Safety Capacitors.



"Having HolyStone as a partner is very important to enhance and round out our product offering of capacitor solutions," stated Bettina Clark, World Micro Director of Supplier Development.



"We are pleased to have World Micro, Inc. as an authorized distributor," said David Jouflas, HolyStone, North American Sales. "The World Micro team will provide quality service, inventory support and product expertise for target markets and applications."