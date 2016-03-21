© luchschen dreamstime.com

Full year sales up 4.8% for Elmos in 2015

German Semiconductor manufacturer Elmos increased sales by 4.8% to EUR 219.6 million for the full year 2015 (2014: EUR 209.5 million).

The EBIT climbed 8.7% to EUR 24.5 million or rather 0.4% points to an EBIT margin of 11.2% (2014: EUR 22.6 million or 10.8%). The EBIT benefited from one-off effects. The consolidated net income amounted to EUR 16.2 million (2014: EUR 18.3 million).



The adjusted free cash flow reached EUR 25.6 million (not including the repurchase of land and building from prematurely terminated lease contracts in the amount of approximately EUR 14 million) and thus more than doubled in comparison with the previous year (2014: EUR 9.5 million). This is accounted for by the strong operating cash flow as well as lower capital expenditures than in the previous year.



“In 2015 we have achieved essential structural improvements. The product mix has a broader base and the definition of new projects has been more targeted,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



Elmos expects sales growth of 2% to 6% for 2016 compared to the previous year. The EBIT margin is anticipated at around 10%. The capital expenditures ratio is scheduled to come to less than 12% of sales. Moreover, Elmos will generate a positive adjusted free cash flow again. The forecast is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 USD/EUR.