Digi-Key now global distributor for Syfer Technology

Digi-Key Electronics has entered into agreement to distribute products from Syfer Technology, a brand of Knowles.

Commenting on the appointment, Knowles Capacitors Vice President of Sales and Marketing Steve Butcher, said, “We are delighted to be working with Digi-Key to bring the Knowles (Syfer) product range to an expanded audience of designers and users. The combination of Digi-Key service and Knowles products offers a terrific combination for our customers.”



Tom Busher, VP of Global I P & E at Digi-Key added, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to add Knowles (Syfer) innovative application-specific capacitors to our diverse line card. Now engineers and customers anywhere can create designs and products with high-quality components suitable for their demanding applications.”