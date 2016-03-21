© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Hexagon strengthens sensor portfolio via acquisition

Swedish Hexagon has entered into an agreement to acquire the GeoRadar division of the Italian-based company Ingegneria dei Sistemi S.p.A, a privately owned company with core expertise in radar-based solutions.

Located near Pisa, Italy, with approximately 60 employees, the IDS GeoRadar division provides the mining and geospatial industries with radar solutions for structural health monitoring and underground utility mapping.



GeoRadar’s structural health monitoring solutions enable engineers to remotely monitor – in real-time – movements and vibrations of the earth such as mine walls, landslides, and glaciers, and a variety of infrastructures such as bridges, buildings, and dams



“GeoRadar’s solutions nicely complement our reality capture solutions, enriching Hexagon’s portfolio across a wide variety of segments like surveying, construction and mining,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “Additionally, combining GeoRadar’s technologies with our mobile reality capture portfolio broadens our solution offering for large-scale asset management across segments like utilities, road and rail.”



The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions. Closing is expected during the second quarter of 2016.