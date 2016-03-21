© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Nicolas Chamussy named Airbus’s new Space Chief

The Space Systems unit of Airbus Group SE will receive new leadership on 1 July 2016 with the appointment of Nicolas Chamussy as its Executive Vice President.‎

Presently serving as Chief of Staff to Airbus Group CEO Tom Enders and a former manager in defence and space, Chamussy will follow François Auque, 59, who has decided that “16 years in the job is enough” and will pass on his current responsibilities to his successor. In his new role, Chamussy will become a Member of the Airbus Defence and Space Executive Committee and report to Dirk Hoke, the CEO of Airbus Defence and Space.



As of 1 July 2016, François Auque will stay on with the Group in an advisory role.



“With Nicolas Chamussy, our Space business will have one of the Group’s most talented and versatile younger-generation executives as its new leader,” said Tom Enders. “Since joining the Group in 1999, Nicolas has excelled in a number of management positions and he’s been living our Group leadership model by gaining extensive operational and international experience in various Divisions including our space and defence businesses. Over the last four years, he has been directly reporting to me and I am convinced that Nicolas is the right man to build on François Auque’s legacy at the helm of our Space business and to take this dynamic business forward successfully.”



“In order to best capitalise on François’ impressive industrial and financial expertise, I have asked him to remain on board for the next two years and support us actively with respect to new technology ventures in Europe as well as space topics,” said Enders. “I am grateful that he has accepted my proposal. And I commend him for a job extremely well done in leading our space and satellites business over so many years of incredible changes and challenges. Without François, Airbus Group wouldn't have such a strong space business with such bright future perspectives. Dirk, Nicolas and I are thankful that we can continue to count on his advice.”