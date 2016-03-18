© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

ADI to acquire Snap Sensor

Analog Devices has acquired SNAP Sensor SA, a privately held company based in Switzerland that specializes in vision sensing technologies.

“SNAP Sensor’s cutting-edge optical technology and vision software and algorithm expertise allow us to continue unlocking new possibilities for our customers in a wide range of IoT applications such as building automation, building security, city management, transportation, and more,” said Michael Murray, general manager of Industrial Sensing, Analog Devices.



The SNAP Sensor team will remain in Switzerland to establish a new Analog Devices R&D center and continue its close collaboration with the Swiss research and technology organization CSEM. “Our team is very enthusiastic about joining Analog Devices,” said Pascal Dorster, CEO of SNAP Sensor. “This provides us access to the engineering, supply-chain, and commercialization resources needed to accelerate our growth and continue advancing our technology vision.”