Toshiba to build new semiconductor fabrication facility

Japanese Toshiba has announced that the company has decided to expand via a construction and equipment investment plan for a new fabrication facility.

The new facility – which will be constructed on land adjacent to the Yokkaichi Operations memory production complex in the Mie prefecture – will expand the company's production of BiCS FLASHTM, its proprietary 3D flash memory.



The main purpose for the new fabrication facility is that the production of BiCS FLASHTM requires a new clean room with dedicated equipment for the 3D process. The New Fab 2 building – which will be fully completed in the first half of FY2016 – will initially provide this space. In order to meet future growth in demand for flash memory, Toshiba needs to construct an additional clean room for 3D flash memories.



The construction and equipment investment plan for the new fabrication facility, has an estimated cost of approximately JPY 360 billion (EUR 2.85 billion) from FY2016 to FY2018. Toshiba expects to continue its JV operation with SanDisk in expanding BiCS FLASHTM capacity in the new facility.