Data Respons secures contract of NOK 13 million

Data Respons has signed a contract with a new customer in the defence industry in Norway.

The contract comprises both development and delivery of advanced communication solutions worth up to NOK 13 million including options. Deliveries will take place during the next year.



- We see increasing activity in the defence market, and we have solid experience with robust and customised embedded solutions for use in rough environments, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.