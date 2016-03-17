© adam121 dreamstime.com Embedded | March 17, 2016
Kontron closes 2015 on a high note – moves forward with Ennoconn
The company saw its 2015 revenues increase by 2.4% to EUR 467.7 million compared to EUR 456.8 million in 2014.
Gross margin ended up at 26.1%, slightly above 2014 and above its target of 25.0%. EBIT adjusted for restructuring cost increased by 64.8% to EUR 14.5 million (compared to the EBIT in 2014 of EUR 8.8 million). The company's reported EBIT increased by EUR 11.3 million to EUR 6.2 million (which is quite the climb from EUR -5.1 million in 2014). Order intake dropped by 18.7% to EUR 391.8 million (2014: EUR 481.7 million), leading to a book-to-bill ratio of 0.84.
“There is no doubt that we had to contend with major challenges during the 2015 fiscal year. For the first time since I was appointed CEO, we had to make a downward adjustment to our annual guidance. However, the results posted for the fourth quarter, and especially the new strategic partnership with Ennoconn give us reason to be optimistic for 2016 and beyond”, says Rolf Schwirz, Kontron’s CEO. “This partnership puts us in an excellent strategic position to exploit the opportunities associated with the rapid development of the Internet of Things.”
The company's strategic partnership with Ennoconn Corporation, announced in early 2016, represents a transformational strategic realignment.
Through this partnership with Ennoconn – a subsidiary of Foxconn – Kontron achieves a range of strategic and operational objectives: It re-establishes a strong and permanent foothold in the APAC marketplace. Likewise, it intensifies cooperation with a company which can help lower its cost base, thus giving especially its Communications business a new lease of life. Moreover, it regains access to production capacity in Asia which will boost its channel business in particular. And finally, the cash injection enhances financial flexibility.
“There is no doubt that we had to contend with major challenges during the 2015 fiscal year. For the first time since I was appointed CEO, we had to make a downward adjustment to our annual guidance. However, the results posted for the fourth quarter, and especially the new strategic partnership with Ennoconn give us reason to be optimistic for 2016 and beyond”, says Rolf Schwirz, Kontron’s CEO. “This partnership puts us in an excellent strategic position to exploit the opportunities associated with the rapid development of the Internet of Things.”
The company's strategic partnership with Ennoconn Corporation, announced in early 2016, represents a transformational strategic realignment.
Through this partnership with Ennoconn – a subsidiary of Foxconn – Kontron achieves a range of strategic and operational objectives: It re-establishes a strong and permanent foothold in the APAC marketplace. Likewise, it intensifies cooperation with a company which can help lower its cost base, thus giving especially its Communications business a new lease of life. Moreover, it regains access to production capacity in Asia which will boost its channel business in particular. And finally, the cash injection enhances financial flexibility.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments