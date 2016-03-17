© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Atlas signs authorisation agreement with Raltron/Rami

Mr. Guillermo Gulli, VP Global of Atlas Electronic Systems, Inc. has announced that Atlas has signed an authorization agreement with Raltron/Rami Technology.

Atlas is a global distributor of components who will now partner with Raltron, a manufacturer of frequency management solutions, including quartz filters, crystals, oscillators, clocks, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, Stratum 3 synchronization modules, SAW filters, resonators and most recently antennas.