© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

GigOptix enter partnership with Avnet in China

GigOptixt has signed global distributor Avnet, as its distributor for all GigOptix product lines sales in China.

The partnership with Avnet enhances the business of GigOptix in the Chinese Enterprise and Cloud connectivity markets, and also supports the anticipated rapid growth of the business over the next few years.



"Adding GigOptix to our linecard will enable us to offer better and cost effective customer-focused solutions to reach a larger customer base in China,” said Frederick Fu, Regional President, Avnet Electronics Marketing China. “Avnet’s comprehensive portfolio of products and breadth of capabilities combined with GigOptix’s expertise, in particular on applications in Enterprise and Cloud connectivity, will allow us to capitalize on the growth opportunities in the China market.”



"Avnet is an excellent partner for GigOptix in China. Their strong presence will enable us to expand our current market reach and will provide the breadth of expertise that enables us to address new market segments. We look forward to working with Avnet since we know we have chosen the right partner to accelerate our business success in China," stated Dr. Raluca Dinu, EVP Global Customer Operations at GigOptix.