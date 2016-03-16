© leifstiller dreamstime.com

NICHIA partners with Future Lighting Solutions

LED technology company NICHIA Corporation and Future Lighting Solutions (FLS), have entered into a new distribution agreement covering the Americas and Europe.

“NICHIA has long been the leader in the LED industry, and now we are partnered with the leading global solid-state lighting solutions provider. Collaborating with FLS is a major step for NICHIA in the general lighting market. NICHIA will continue to develop world leading LED products and can now market these to an even wider network of lighting providers, through FLS.” said Shinichi (Steve) Yuasa, CEO, NICHIA Americas & Europe.



“Future Lighting Solutions is delighted to add NICHIA to our line card with their broad product portfolio. We look forward to a long-term, successful partnership with NICHIA, and are thrilled to now be positioned better than ever to offer our customers a broadened portfolio of solid-state lighting solutions” said Jamie Singerman, Corporate Vice-President, Future Lighting Solutions.