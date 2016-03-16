© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Astute Electronics signs hi-rel Nicomatic connector franchise

Astute Electronics has signed a franchise agreement with French hi-rel connector manufacturer, Nicomatic.

One of Nicomatic’s key product ranges is the DMM Micro-D Mix 2mm pitch connectors family which is compatible with MIL-DTL-83513G performances.



Comments Gary Evans, E-Mech Divisional Manager at Astute Electronics: “Nicomatic is known for its innovative spirit and high degree of specialism. Their in-house manufacturing and design capabilities results in high quality products and short term deliveries.”