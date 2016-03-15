© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Orbotech’s SPTS receives repeat order from JCAP

SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has received a repeat order for its Sigma fxP 300mm physical vapor deposition (PVD) solutions from JCAP Corporation (Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., Ltd), a JCET company.

“With the rapidly developing semiconductor industry in China, we have seen increasing investment by domestic packaging companies to add capacity in order to keep pace with demand,” stated Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech. “JCAP is a leader in bumping services for wafer-level packaging in China and is gearing up for the extra capacity anticipated to be required to meet the needs of its customer base. Wafer-level packaging is a fast-growing but extremely cost-sensitive activity, so customers appreciate the benefits of our Sigma systems. They are able to achieve more than 30% cost of ownership savings over traditional PVD because of our unique approach to wafer degassing, high-rate pre-clean, and long intervals between maintenance events.”



Mr. CM. Lai, President of JCAP, stated: “JCAP offers a wide range of bumping solutions to both domestic and global customers. In order for us to remain competitive in this highly cost-sensitive market, we need to offer the lowest cost solutions without compromising on quality. SPTS’ 300mm Sigma PVD system and consistently responsive service support team have been key in enabling us to achieve both of these objectives. To grow our business and be a world-class semiconductor packaging company, we need to work with leading equipment suppliers such as SPTS. The flexibility to handle both 200mm and 300mm wafer sizes and different materials - without the need for any major hardware changes - made it an easy decision to add more Sigma fxP PVD systems to expand our capabilities.”



The SPTS 300mm PVD system for bumping applications comprises multi-wafer degas, SE-LTX pre-clean module and PVD modules for depositing Under Bump Metallization (UBM) and Re-Distribution Layer (RDL) layers. SPTS’ multi-wafer degas module degasses up to 75 wafers in parallel, which allows degas of organic passivation layers at low temperatures without compromising system throughput.