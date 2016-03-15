© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | March 15, 2016
Orbotech’s SPTS receives repeat order from JCAP
SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has received a repeat order for its Sigma fxP 300mm physical vapor deposition (PVD) solutions from JCAP Corporation (Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., Ltd), a JCET company.
“With the rapidly developing semiconductor industry in China, we have seen increasing investment by domestic packaging companies to add capacity in order to keep pace with demand,” stated Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech. “JCAP is a leader in bumping services for wafer-level packaging in China and is gearing up for the extra capacity anticipated to be required to meet the needs of its customer base. Wafer-level packaging is a fast-growing but extremely cost-sensitive activity, so customers appreciate the benefits of our Sigma systems. They are able to achieve more than 30% cost of ownership savings over traditional PVD because of our unique approach to wafer degassing, high-rate pre-clean, and long intervals between maintenance events.”
Mr. CM. Lai, President of JCAP, stated: “JCAP offers a wide range of bumping solutions to both domestic and global customers. In order for us to remain competitive in this highly cost-sensitive market, we need to offer the lowest cost solutions without compromising on quality. SPTS’ 300mm Sigma PVD system and consistently responsive service support team have been key in enabling us to achieve both of these objectives. To grow our business and be a world-class semiconductor packaging company, we need to work with leading equipment suppliers such as SPTS. The flexibility to handle both 200mm and 300mm wafer sizes and different materials - without the need for any major hardware changes - made it an easy decision to add more Sigma fxP PVD systems to expand our capabilities.”
The SPTS 300mm PVD system for bumping applications comprises multi-wafer degas, SE-LTX pre-clean module and PVD modules for depositing Under Bump Metallization (UBM) and Re-Distribution Layer (RDL) layers. SPTS’ multi-wafer degas module degasses up to 75 wafers in parallel, which allows degas of organic passivation layers at low temperatures without compromising system throughput.
Mr. CM. Lai, President of JCAP, stated: “JCAP offers a wide range of bumping solutions to both domestic and global customers. In order for us to remain competitive in this highly cost-sensitive market, we need to offer the lowest cost solutions without compromising on quality. SPTS’ 300mm Sigma PVD system and consistently responsive service support team have been key in enabling us to achieve both of these objectives. To grow our business and be a world-class semiconductor packaging company, we need to work with leading equipment suppliers such as SPTS. The flexibility to handle both 200mm and 300mm wafer sizes and different materials - without the need for any major hardware changes - made it an easy decision to add more Sigma fxP PVD systems to expand our capabilities.”
The SPTS 300mm PVD system for bumping applications comprises multi-wafer degas, SE-LTX pre-clean module and PVD modules for depositing Under Bump Metallization (UBM) and Re-Distribution Layer (RDL) layers. SPTS’ multi-wafer degas module degasses up to 75 wafers in parallel, which allows degas of organic passivation layers at low temperatures without compromising system throughput.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments