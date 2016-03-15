© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

CTS acquires CTG Advanced Materials

CTS Corporation is acquiring CTG Advanced Materials (CTG-AM) for USD 73 million in cash. CTG-AM, formerly operated as H.C. Materials, is a designer and manufacturer of single crystal piezoelectric materials for the medical market.

These materials enable high definition ultrasound imaging (3D and 4D), as well as intravascular ultrasound technology. Other applications for these materials include wireless pacemakers, implantable hearing aids and defense technologies.



With the acquisition of CTG-AM, CTS gains intellectual property and proprietary manufacturing methods that expand its offering of piezoelectric materials.



“CTG-AM’s market leadership, technological expertise and winning spirit are a perfect fit for CTS,” stated Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “The acquisition of CTG-AM increases CTS’ involvement in the medical industry, and expands our portfolio of products and technologies around the categories of Sense, Connect and Move.”