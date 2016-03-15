© evertiq

Microchip / Atmel deal receives clearance

Microchip Technology has received clearance for its pending acquisition of Atmel Corporation.

It's the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that has cleared the transaction under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, on March 11, 2016, and the German Federal Cartel Office which also cleared the transaction on February 25, 2016.



The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) continues to review the transaction, and Microchip anticipates receiving approval from the KFTC. Other than the foregoing approvals, there is no further antitrust clearance required for completion of the transaction. The transaction is currently undergoing review from the French Ministry regarding certain French ISS and defense business matters.