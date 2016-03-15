© scanrail dreamstime.com

Eguana in development partnership with German automotive subsidiary

Eguana Technologies, a company working with power conversion and control systems for distributed energy storage, has entered into a development contract with the battery manufacturing subsidiary of a German automotive manufacturer.

"The entrance of automotive manufacturers into the stationary storage market signals a transition from the early integrators toward mainstream suppliers," said Martin Duerr, Director of Business Development at Eguana Technologies. "The collaboration is underway, and it is already apparent that the outcome will set a new standard for energy storage products," added Duerr.



"Europe has been a strategic focus over the past several months and we are proud to have been selected by one of the leading brands in the global automotive sector to lend our expertise and deliver our patented technology. The automotive entrants have global reach so they can take full advantage of our globally certified platform," commented Justin Holland, CEO at Eguana Technologies.



Under the terms of the agreement the partner will assume all prototyping costs and the companies have agreed to complete a commercial contract for product distribution upon customer acceptance of initial prototypes in May.