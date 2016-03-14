© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

New Kinpo to complete Brazil factory by end of March

The Taiwanese manufacturer is expecting to finish the construction of a NAND flash packaging facility in Brazil by the end of March with trail production scheduled for May.

The factory is a JV between New Kinpo, Phison Electronics, Dawning Leading Technology and China-based memory module maker Shenzhen Longsys Electronics – under which New Kinpo hold a 55% stake the other companies 15% each, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The Taiwanese company set up a production base in the South American country a couple of years ago to produce set-top-boxes and HDDs, modems and motherboards for the local market. Now, with demand for NAND flash increasing in the Brazilian market – as the country requires that a certain minimum percentages of the end products for sale in the country to be produced locally – New Kinpo is setting up shop to supply mobile memory products to the market, the report continues.