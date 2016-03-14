© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

X-Fab transitions into 6-inch SiC production

X-Fab Silicon Foundries has upgraded its manufacturing resources in order to make its wafer fab in Lubbock, Texas, “SiC-ready”.

Thanks to major internal investments in the conversion of capital equipment, as well as the support provided by the PowerAmerica Institute at NC State University, X-Fab Texas has heavily upgraded its manufacturing resources in order to make them “SiC-ready”.



Among the tools now added are a high-temperature anneal furnace, backgrind equipment for thinning SiC wafers, backside metal sputter and backside laser anneal tools. A high-temperature implanter is scheduled for installation later this year. X-Fab can, as a result, now leverage the economies of scale that are already available in its established 30K wafer per month silicon line. In short; the company can now produce large volumes of SiC devices on 6-inch wafers.



“Current SiC offerings are either IDMs creating their own products or relatively small foundry operations using 4-inch production facilities,” states Andy Wilson, X-Fab’s Director of Strategic Business Development. “X-Fab is bringing something different to the market, with a SiC capacity of 5k wafers/month ready to utilize and potential to raise this further. We can thus offer a scalable, high quality, secure platform that will enable customers to cost-effectively obtain discrete devices on SiC substrates and also safely apply vital differentiation.”