Harman completes TowerSec acquisition

Harman has completes its acquisition of TowerSec, a global provider of automotive cyber security, specializing in onboard network protection for connected vehicles.

“The integrity of the connected car, and eventually the autonomous car, is dependent upon secure systems that protect automobiles and their drivers from unauthorized intrusions at any angle. TowerSec enhances HARMAN’s automotive cyber security platform and technologies, which are already the most comprehensive in the industry today. We are pleased to bring their solutions in house as well as their deep bench of talent and expertise,” said Dinesh C. Paliwal, Harman Chairman, President and CEO.