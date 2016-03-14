© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Medovex partners with Bovie Medical

Medovex Corporation has placed its first commercial order for the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator with its manufacturing partner Bovie Medical.

The company previously signed a design and manufacturing agreement for its DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator with Bovie Medical, a Florida based company specialising in the radiofrequency technology area.



"We are pleased to have officially placed our first commercial order for the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator," said Jarrett Gorlin, Chief Executive Officer of Medovex Corporation. "The DenerveX Pro-40 generator will offer the optimal power source to the single use DenerveX device without relying on other less reliably matched power sources in the market today."



The Company's patented DenerveX System, currently in final development (not yet CE marked or FDA cleared) and not yet commercially available, is designed to provide longer lasting relief of pain associated with the facet joint. Lower back pain is the second most common cause of disability in the U.S. for adults. Studies indicate that 10 percent of the U.S. adult population suffers from lower back pain and that 31 percent of lower back pain is attributed to facet joint pain.