© atotech Components | March 14, 2016
Atotech with a new plant in Penang
With an initial investment of RYM 50 million (EUR 11 million), the new facility will cater to the growing demand of Atotech's solutions in South East Asia.
Atotech has inaugurated its new plant in Penang, Malaysia. The announcement comes just months after the company invested heavily in a new equipment production facility in Guangzhou, China – underlining the growing demand for its products and solutions in the region. The new facility encompasses a built-up area of 7'500 sqm and a full production capacity of 12'000 t/a at single-shift operation. The operations will create an additional 35 new jobs, which are expected to increase further within the coming years.
At the inauguration ceremony being held in Penang, Atotech's President Mr. Reinhard Schneider said: "The Penang facility further strengthens our presence in Asia and demonstrates our commitment to the region. We have a long tradition of developing innovative solutions in close cooperation with our customers. This new plant will allow us to foster our existing alliances as well as form new ones. "
Joachim Stecher, Atotech’s Managing Director Malaysia added: "For us this corporate investment is an important step forward in responding to the increasing local demand in Malaysia and neighboring countries for Atotech products. Malaysia is a strategically chosen hub for our chemical production and supply to local markets, as well as to other South East Asian and Far East countries. The Penang plant will set benchmarks within our industries and serve our Electronics customer base and prospects."
Atotech also plans to intensify its technical service capability for the region, by setting up a TechCenter at the Penang facility.
At the inauguration ceremony being held in Penang, Atotech's President Mr. Reinhard Schneider said: "The Penang facility further strengthens our presence in Asia and demonstrates our commitment to the region. We have a long tradition of developing innovative solutions in close cooperation with our customers. This new plant will allow us to foster our existing alliances as well as form new ones. "
Joachim Stecher, Atotech’s Managing Director Malaysia added: "For us this corporate investment is an important step forward in responding to the increasing local demand in Malaysia and neighboring countries for Atotech products. Malaysia is a strategically chosen hub for our chemical production and supply to local markets, as well as to other South East Asian and Far East countries. The Penang plant will set benchmarks within our industries and serve our Electronics customer base and prospects."
Atotech also plans to intensify its technical service capability for the region, by setting up a TechCenter at the Penang facility.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments