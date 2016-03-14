© atotech

Atotech with a new plant in Penang

With an initial investment of RYM 50 million (EUR 11 million), the new facility will cater to the growing demand of Atotech's solutions in South East Asia.

Atotech has inaugurated its new plant in Penang, Malaysia. The announcement comes just months after the company invested heavily in a new equipment production facility in Guangzhou, China – underlining the growing demand for its products and solutions in the region. The new facility encompasses a built-up area of 7'500 sqm and a full production capacity of 12'000 t/a at single-shift operation. The operations will create an additional 35 new jobs, which are expected to increase further within the coming years.



At the inauguration ceremony being held in Penang, Atotech's President Mr. Reinhard Schneider said: "The Penang facility further strengthens our presence in Asia and demonstrates our commitment to the region. We have a long tradition of developing innovative solutions in close cooperation with our customers. This new plant will allow us to foster our existing alliances as well as form new ones. "



Joachim Stecher, Atotech’s Managing Director Malaysia added: "For us this corporate investment is an important step forward in responding to the increasing local demand in Malaysia and neighboring countries for Atotech products. Malaysia is a strategically chosen hub for our chemical production and supply to local markets, as well as to other South East Asian and Far East countries. The Penang plant will set benchmarks within our industries and serve our Electronics customer base and prospects."



Atotech also plans to intensify its technical service capability for the region, by setting up a TechCenter at the Penang facility.