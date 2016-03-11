© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Fujitsu adds more models to recall

Certain battery packs manufactured by Panasonic Corporation and used in Fujitsu laptops may ignite and result in fire while recharging, or when a laptop is in use or the power is off.

Already in January, the Japanese electronics company warned of a possible fire hazard. The recall of certain models has now been extended.



Fujitsu has been recalling and replacing the battery packs that may be affected from August 27, 2015. Since then, however, there have been instances of fire occurring with batteries that had not yet been replaced.



In addition, it has become newly understood that the batteries of certain laptop PC models manufactured by Fujitsu between April 2013 and June 2014, and their optional batteries, may also ignite and result in fire.



1. Certain laptop models from 2011 to 2012

2. Certain laptop models from 2013 to 2014

More information can be found on Fujitsu's website.