© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

LG Innotek invests in Aixtron technology

Korean electronic components specialist counts on AIX G5 WW system for the development of silicon carbide epitaxial wafers.

Korean LG Innotek has invested in a AIX G5 WW (Warm-Wall) reactor for the development of silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers aimed mainly at power devices for automotive and renewable energy applications. The system configured for 8x6-inch substrates was delivered in the fourth quarter 2015.



Dr. Minseok Kang, Vice President of LG Innotek and the head leader of the Korea’s WPM (World Premier Material) national project for SiC materials development lead by LG Innotek, comments: “We see rising demand for SiC-based systems from major automotive manufacturers. Based on our long-term experience with Aixtron epitaxy systems, we believe that Aixtron’s G5 WW tool offers unique advantages such as high throughput and yield on 6-inch wafers. Furthermore, we can pre-qualify SiC epitaxial wafer samples using Aixtron’s SiC application lab and we appreciate the outstanding, dedicated SiC customer support package.”



“Our AIX G5 WW perfectly matches the industry requirements for high-volume production of SiC-based power electronic devices. We will provide full support to LG Innotek for the quick installation and SiC process qualification of the system”, states Dr. Frank Wischmeyer, Vice President Power Electronics at Aixtron.