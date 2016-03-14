© sensirion

Marc von Waldkirch is new CEO of Sensirion

Marc von Waldkirch has been appointed CEO of Sensirion, the Swiss high tech company, as of July 1, 2016. His predecessors, founders Felix Mayer and Moritz Lechner, will continue to play an active role sharing responsibilities as Chairmen of the Board.

CEOs Felix Mayer and Moritz Lechner, who have been largely responsible for the continued and successful growth of Sensirion since its foundation, will be stepping down from their operational management duties and, as Co-Chairmen of the Board, will focus instead on strategic product innovations for new markets. They will both remain active at Sensirion.



Marc von Waldkirch is a long-term employee with extensive expertise and is the ideal appointment as CEO, a press release said. He joined Sensirion in 2005 as a Project Manager and was later Head of Liquid Sensor Development. He has been Vice-President of Development and a member of the Executive Board since 2011. He has made a significant contribution to Sensirion's high quality standards and the development of new products during this time.