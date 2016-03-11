© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Jörg Buchheim joins Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies has hired Jörg Buchheim as senior vice president and chief sales officer, effective March 7, 2016. Buchheim succeeds Michael Finger who is leaving the company for personal reasons.

Buchheim joins Maxwell from Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., where he most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Hella China and a member of the Hella Group Management Board.



"Jörg's proven track record of increasing sales and building strong customer relationships, coupled with his enthusiasm for Maxwell's technology and potential, make him the ideal leader for our global sales team," said Dr. Franz Fink, Maxwell's president and chief executive officer. "His extensive experience and contacts in the automotive industry are highly complementary, and will be invaluable as we work to build on our momentum in driving sales growth and diversification."



"I'm excited to join Maxwell and support the company in extending its leadership position in ultracapacitors," said Buchheim. "Maxwell has an innovative product portfolio, and I believe that the management team is taking the right steps to penetrate new markets and create value for shareholders and customers. I look forward to working with the outstanding team already in place at the company to help customers address the challenge of meeting escalating worldwide energy demand while reducing environmental impact."