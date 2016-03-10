© ruag Business | March 10, 2016
RUAG technology going to Mars
The European Mars satellite ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter is ready for launch. On 14 March, the satellite will begin its roughly seven-month journey to the Red Planet from the Russian cosmodrome in Baikonur. Products built by RUAG Space are on board.
ExoMars is a joint programme by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian space agency Roscosmos to explore Mars and its environment. The main goal is to investigate whether life has ever existed on the Red Planet - and even whether it might still exist. The ExoMars programme is divided into two parts. The first mission consists of a Mars orbiter - the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) - and a landing module called Schiaparelli. The second mission, which is scheduled to launch in 2018, will place a European Mars rover and a fixed Russian platform on Mars. The space technology company Thales Alenia Space is the prime contractor for this first mission.
In Switzerland, RUAG Space developed and manufactured the swivelling telescope for Cassis, a high-resolution camera that the orbiter will use to produce exact images of the Red Planet's surface on the search for methane sources and a suitable landing place for the future Mars rover.
During its six-year mission, the Mars orbiter will be shielded by a protective covering. The thermal insulation comprises several layers of very thin metallised plastic film and is designed by RUAG Space to meet the specific insulation requirements and individually adapted to fit the satellite's complex surface shape. In order to radiate off the heat generated by the scientific instruments, individual surface sections are covered with optical solar reflectors (OSRs) mounted on panels by RUAG Space.
The orbiter's central control computer, the slip rings for the pivoted solar panels also come from RUAG Space as does the separation mechanism for detaching the Schiaparelli landing module from the Mars orbiter.
In Switzerland, RUAG Space developed and manufactured the swivelling telescope for Cassis, a high-resolution camera that the orbiter will use to produce exact images of the Red Planet's surface on the search for methane sources and a suitable landing place for the future Mars rover.
During its six-year mission, the Mars orbiter will be shielded by a protective covering. The thermal insulation comprises several layers of very thin metallised plastic film and is designed by RUAG Space to meet the specific insulation requirements and individually adapted to fit the satellite's complex surface shape. In order to radiate off the heat generated by the scientific instruments, individual surface sections are covered with optical solar reflectors (OSRs) mounted on panels by RUAG Space.
The orbiter's central control computer, the slip rings for the pivoted solar panels also come from RUAG Space as does the separation mechanism for detaching the Schiaparelli landing module from the Mars orbiter.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments