© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Navtech part of Airbus Group

Airbus Group has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of privately held Navtech. This follows the agreement announced in December 2015 to acquire the company.

With Navtech’s comprehensive product suite of solutions for electronic flight bags (EFBs), aeronautical charts, navigation data, performance-based navigation (PBN), flight planning, aircraft performance and crew planning, the acquisition aims at strengthening Airbus’ provision of end-to-end flight operations services.



Going forward Navtech, which today generates annual revenues of around USD 42m, will be lead by Mike Hulley, who has been confirmed as Chief Executive Officer of Navtech.



Didier Lux, Head of Airbus Customer Services said: “This acquisition will enable us to diversify our range of digital services and widen our portfolio offering for customers, positioning Airbus as a complete flight operations solutions provider.” He added: “Airbus remains committed to the rich heritage of philosophy and values of Navtech and will work closely alongside its employees to preserve the special customer appeal that the business has successfully developed over its history.”



Mike Hulley, CEO of Navtech said: “Navtech will benefit from Airbus’ technologies and worldwide footprint to further develop the quality of its services to its customers while keeping its recognized agility. Through the expertise of our team of approximately 250 employees, we design and deliver superior solutions which contribute to the success of our hundreds of aviation customers. The industry will benefit from our complementary assets as we provide game-changing innovations and a ‘one-stop-shop’ venue for digital flight operations services.”