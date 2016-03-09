© fenix

Moving on Up – Feniex Industries expands

Austin, Texas-based, Feniex Industries, is investing USD 5.5 million in its recent expansion plan.

The manufacturer of emergency vehicle lighting is set to have the construction of its new operation and manufacturing facility completed in early 2017.



The new facility will support close to 200 jobs and will give Feniex the ability to produce over USD 50 million in products yearly.



“We are very excited about the move and feel that Feniex will gain the upper edge in designing and manufacturing lifesaving products,” said Hamza Deyaf, President of Feniex.