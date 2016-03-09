© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Dialog Semi names Wissam Jabre as Chief Financial Officer

Dialog Semiconductor has appointed Wissam Jabre as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Jabre will report to Dialog's CEO, Jalal Bagherli, and will have responsibility for the company's global finance function. He joins Dialog after serving as Corporate Vice President of Finance at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) since 2014.



Between 2003 and 2014, Mr. Jabre held various executive positions at Freescale Semiconductor, including Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Vice President Global Pricing, Chief Financial Officer of the Networking & Multimedia Solutions Group as well as senior roles within Corporate Treasury.



"Wissam Jabre is a seasoned financial executive with a strong sector background in the semiconductor industry and significant international business experience," said Dialog CEO, Jalal Bagherli, "I am very pleased to welcome Wissam to Dialog, his experience and leadership will be extremely valuable as Dialog continues to grow and explore new high growth markets and opportunities within the semiconductor industry. With his expertise in finance, he will be a strong addition to the Dialog executive team and we look forward to having him on board."



"I am excited to be joining Dialog's leadership team. As both a premier mixed signal semiconductor company and an enabler of compelling power saving technologies within portable computing markets, Dialog is a proven high-growth company with a strong track record for innovation and for defining new markets," Wissam Jabre commented, "I believe the potential for future growth and value creation is tremendous, given the depth of technology, and the smart and passionate people that I have already met in the company."