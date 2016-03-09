© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell appoints Chief Executive

Premier Farnell has appointed Jos Opdeweegh as Chief Executive with effect from 11 April 2016.

Jos was, until recently, Chief Executive of Neovia Logistics, where he led the carve out from Caterpillar, and for the last 16 years has worked in senior leadership positions in a number of industrial sectors in North America, including as CEO of Americold Realty Trust and of Syncreon (formerly TDS Logistics). He is currently a non-executive director of Aplicor, Inc., a US business involved in developing and supplying ERM, CRM and eCommerce software solutions.



Mark Whiteling, Interim Chief Executive, will assume the role of Deputy Chief Executive, with continuing oversight of the Finance function, starting 11 April 2016. Helen Willis will continue as Interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent CFO is appointed and she has been invited to consider applying for the role.



Val Gooding, Chairman of Premier Farnell, said: "Following an extensive global search, we are delighted to appoint Jos as Chief Executive of Premier Farnell. His international experience and achievements in enhancing value for shareholders in a number of different businesses provide a strong platform for the next stage of Premier Farnell's development."