© andreypopov dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity signs license agreement with Ansys

TE Connectivity has entered into an enterprise license agreement to leverage Ansys' engineering simulation software.

The agreement provides TE with enterprise-wide licenses to the Ansys structures, fluids and high-frequency electromagnetics suites as well as access to high-performance computing solutions.



"This agreement provides both greater access and broader product functionality to our global TE engineering community and gives our engineers an important set of tools to meet the needs of our customers," said Mike Galbraith, Vice President, Digital Engineering Solutions at TE Connectivity.



"With the growing importance of the Internet of Things, TE is working on some of the most critical product challenges on the planet," said Sudhir Sharma, global industry director for high tech at Ansys. "This agreement provides TE with world-class engineering simulation solutions that will strengthen the company's market leadership by delivering even more innovative products to its customers."