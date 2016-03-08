© adam121 dreamstime.com Business | March 08, 2016
Dialog delivers revenue growth for the 9th year in a row
Full year revenues climbed 17% to USD 1.355 million from USD 1.156 million for Dialog Semiconductor in 2015.
However, the company's Q4 2015 declined 9% to 397 million from USD 435 million in 2014.
Dialog's full year EBITDA increased 31% to USD 316.6 million or 23.4% of revenue. Q4 2015 EBITDA however, declined 19% to USD 97.7 million or 24.6% of revenue.
Full year net income amounted to USD 238.4 million, up 38% from USD172.2 million in 2014. Fourth quarter net income declined 13% from USD 89.2 million in 2014 to USD 77.6 million in 2015.
Commenting on the results Dialog Chief Executive, Dr Jalal Bagherli, said: "2015 has been an important year for Dialog as we work to broaden our customer base with new design wins and innovative technology developments in high-growth markets. I am very pleased to report that we achieved those strategic milestones while delivering uninterrupted annual revenue growth for a 9th consecutive year, while further improving margins and maintaining strong cash generation.”
“Throughout recent years we have been investing in R&D to prepare Dialog for changes to our end markets. We enter 2016 with a leading Mobile business, and rapidly expanding Connectivity and Power Conversion businesses," Bagherli added.
Dialog's full year EBITDA increased 31% to USD 316.6 million or 23.4% of revenue. Q4 2015 EBITDA however, declined 19% to USD 97.7 million or 24.6% of revenue.
Full year net income amounted to USD 238.4 million, up 38% from USD172.2 million in 2014. Fourth quarter net income declined 13% from USD 89.2 million in 2014 to USD 77.6 million in 2015.
Commenting on the results Dialog Chief Executive, Dr Jalal Bagherli, said: "2015 has been an important year for Dialog as we work to broaden our customer base with new design wins and innovative technology developments in high-growth markets. I am very pleased to report that we achieved those strategic milestones while delivering uninterrupted annual revenue growth for a 9th consecutive year, while further improving margins and maintaining strong cash generation.”
“Throughout recent years we have been investing in R&D to prepare Dialog for changes to our end markets. We enter 2016 with a leading Mobile business, and rapidly expanding Connectivity and Power Conversion businesses," Bagherli added.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments