Dialog delivers revenue growth for the 9th year in a row

Full year revenues climbed 17% to USD 1.355 million from USD 1.156 million for Dialog Semiconductor in 2015.

However, the company's Q4 2015 declined 9% to 397 million from USD 435 million in 2014.



Dialog's full year EBITDA increased 31% to USD 316.6 million or 23.4% of revenue. Q4 2015 EBITDA however, declined 19% to USD 97.7 million or 24.6% of revenue.



Full year net income amounted to USD 238.4 million, up 38% from USD172.2 million in 2014. Fourth quarter net income declined 13% from USD 89.2 million in 2014 to USD 77.6 million in 2015.



Commenting on the results Dialog Chief Executive, Dr Jalal Bagherli, said: "2015 has been an important year for Dialog as we work to broaden our customer base with new design wins and innovative technology developments in high-growth markets. I am very pleased to report that we achieved those strategic milestones while delivering uninterrupted annual revenue growth for a 9th consecutive year, while further improving margins and maintaining strong cash generation.”



“Throughout recent years we have been investing in R&D to prepare Dialog for changes to our end markets. We enter 2016 with a leading Mobile business, and rapidly expanding Connectivity and Power Conversion businesses," Bagherli added.