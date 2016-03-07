© kentoh dreamstime.com Business | March 07, 2016
Hitachi and Redlen in new medical partnership
Hitachi and Redlen Technologies partners for joint development for next generation medical photon counting CT system.
Hitachi Medical Corporation and Redlen Technologies, a Canadian technology company, have entered an agreement to jointly develop a direct conversion semiconductor x-ray detector module required for new photon counting computed tomography systems (PCCT), a next generation diagnostic medical imaging modality.
Under this agreement, Hitachi and Redlen will collaborate to develop a new multi-energy PCCT semiconductor detector module. PCCT systems offer the potential for a breakthrough advance in CT diagnostic imaging performance through new capabilities which include material discrimination, higher image resolution, the addition of functional imaging and further radiation dose reduction.
Current commercial CT systems have limited to no knowledge of individual photon energies. Redlen has successfully developed semiconductor radiation sensors which have the ability to measure the unique energy of individual x-ray photons while operating at the very high count rates and stability levels necessary for x-ray computed tomography. The additional information provided by these advanced radiation sensors is a key to realizing next generation PCCT advances.
Hitachi and Redlen will jointly develop the data acquisition technology required to process the order of magnitude higher amount of data received from these semiconductor radiation sensors and the packaging technology necessary for assembling the sensors into a detector module.
Mr. Glenn Bindley, President & CEO of Redlen commented on the agreement, "We are excited to partner with Hitachi, one of the original pioneers of medical CT technology, to pursue the enormous potential for advancement in medical CT that photon counting semiconductor sensors offer."
"PCCT is a promising next generation device which achieves radiation exposure reduction, high functionality and high degree of precision. It is expected to broaden the field of application. I hope this agreement will provide opportunities for us to further contribute to healthcare innovation." commented Masaya Watanabe, Vice President and Executive Officer, President & CEO of Healthcare Group and Healthcare Company at Hitachi, Ltd.
