© rutronik Components | March 03, 2016
Rutronik opens new warehouse and logistics center in Texas
Rutronik's warehouse in the US is now fully up and running. Seated in Austin, Texas, it serves as the central distribution center for Rutronik customers in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The new warehouse and logistics center based in Austin will fully supply both legacy and new customers. It maps all processes of the European central warehouse based in Ispringen, Germany. These were brought into line during the new warehouse construction in 2014 to enable orders to be processed even faster.
Rutronik began its sales operation in North America with the headquarters located in Cleveland, Ohio, in April 2015. Beforehand, deliveries were carried out from the European central warehouse and logistics hub in Asia.
"Our start in the USA has clearly exceeded our best expectations. We have not only convinced the majority of our global customers to also conduct their American business with us, we have also gained numerous new local customers and franchises that align with our supplier linecard in EMEA. Now, with our warehouse implementation, we can provide our customers with a best-in-class quality service", explained Jeff Shafer, Vice President North America.
Rutronik began its sales operation in North America with the headquarters located in Cleveland, Ohio, in April 2015. Beforehand, deliveries were carried out from the European central warehouse and logistics hub in Asia.
"Our start in the USA has clearly exceeded our best expectations. We have not only convinced the majority of our global customers to also conduct their American business with us, we have also gained numerous new local customers and franchises that align with our supplier linecard in EMEA. Now, with our warehouse implementation, we can provide our customers with a best-in-class quality service", explained Jeff Shafer, Vice President North America.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments