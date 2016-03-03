© rutronik

Rutronik opens new warehouse and logistics center in Texas

Rutronik's warehouse in the US is now fully up and running. Seated in Austin, Texas, it serves as the central distribution center for Rutronik customers in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The new warehouse and logistics center based in Austin will fully supply both legacy and new customers. It maps all processes of the European central warehouse based in Ispringen, Germany. These were brought into line during the new warehouse construction in 2014 to enable orders to be processed even faster.



Rutronik began its sales operation in North America with the headquarters located in Cleveland, Ohio, in April 2015. Beforehand, deliveries were carried out from the European central warehouse and logistics hub in Asia.



"Our start in the USA has clearly exceeded our best expectations. We have not only convinced the majority of our global customers to also conduct their American business with us, we have also gained numerous new local customers and franchises that align with our supplier linecard in EMEA. Now, with our warehouse implementation, we can provide our customers with a best-in-class quality service", explained Jeff Shafer, Vice President North America.