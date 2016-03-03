© batman2000 dreamstime.com

TSMC to ramp up 16nm chip production

Taiwanese TSMC is reportedly panning to increase its monthly capacity of its 16nm process technology from 40'000 units to 80'000 12-inch wafers.

According to a report in DigiTimes, TSMC's co-CEO CC Wei stated that the company's share of the 14/16nm foundry market segment will exceed 70% in 2016 – up from about 40% in 2015.



The increased production is expected to effect TSMC's sales performance starting this month, the report continues.