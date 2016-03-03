© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Free2move and Chargestorm enter IoT cooperation

Free2move and Chargestorm sign cooperation agreement for development and marketing of a new IoT system platform for the real estate sector.

By combining Free2moves solutions for sensor networks with Chargestorms portfolio of products offering a recharging infrastructure for electrical cars and the smart home, the two companies have developed a new platform and offering for the real estate sector as well as industrial partners.



"Through the new system platform we will be able to supply customers with a complete solution that includes charging stations as part out of the new smart home. Property is ‘IoT ready’ will be more attractive in the marketplace. We know that it is completely in line with what the major property owners and construction companies are asking for, but cannot find in today's solutions, " says Anders Due- Boje, CEO of Free2move.



"This collaboration will create great opportunities to create connected, environmentally-friendly solutions for the real estate sector and industry. With the new system platform we can even make older buildings energy-smart with modern features, without large and expensive procedures. Our new offering will drive a new approach towards environment and economics," commented Patrik Lindergren, CEO of Chargestorm.