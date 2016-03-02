© joegough dreamstime.com

Indonesia hit by 7.9 earthquake

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake shook the coast of western Indonesia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

Indonesian as well as Australian officials issued a tsunami warning for the regions of West Sumatra, North Sumatra and Aceh (Indonesia), as well as Cocos Island and Christmas Island and for the western Australian coast, including the city of Perth (Australia).



In 2004, an 8.9 magnitude earthquake in the region triggered a tsunami that killing more than 200'000 people.



There have been no immediate reports of damage.



