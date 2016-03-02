© mopic _dreamstime.com

Cisco acquiring Leaba Semiconductor?

Cisco Systems is reportedly acquiring Israeli Leaba Semiconductor for about USD 380 million.

The Israeli was founded back in 2014 by Eyal Dagan and Ofer Eini – who also established and sold Dune Networks to Broadcom back in 2019, Reuters reports, citing Israeli Ynet.



The company declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters. However, Cicso told the paper that it is “actively investigating the best ways to meet future market needs related to silicon”.