Richardson RFPD and Europtronic sign distribution agreement

Richardson RFPD, Inc. and Europtronic have signed a new distribution agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD will represent Europtronic’s entire portfolio of film capacitors and will focus on Asia-Pacific region sales.

“We understand the cost-competitive nature of the Asia-Pacific power market,” said Dave Rossdeutcher, Global Product Management Director. Energy & Power for Richardson RFPD. “The addition of Europtronic provides Richardson RFPD with a reliable source of power film capacitors with a price point that enables us to better compete against other local sources.”



“Richardson RFPD’s sales, marketing and logistics experience with power conversion applications is an ideal fit for us,” stated Chee Kong Tan, general manager for Europtronic. “Their focus on design engineering will help us reach new customers and markets as we continue to grow our business.”