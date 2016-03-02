© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Infineon to invest €100 million to expand capacity

Infineon Technologies will invest – over the next three years – about EUR 100 million to expand its production facilities in Regensburg, Germany.

The company is responding to the growing demand for semiconductors for the automotive industry, and in particular radar sensors. The planned investment will result in expanding the cleanroom area by approximately 2'000 square-meter – an increase of about 10%.



Over the course of the next two years the company will spend about EUR 30 million on building and infrastructure. The rest of the investment will be used from March 2017 equipping the clean room.