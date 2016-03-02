© fingerprintcards

Though times ahead for fingerprint sensor market

Scandinavia has in a short time become somewhat of a hub for companies working with fingerprint sensors. And now, companies such as Fingerprint Cards, Next Biometrics, Idex and Precise Biometrics are expected to see even greater competition.

It was during the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona that investment bank ABG realised that the competition on the fingerprint market will become a lot steeper. To back this claim the bank is pointing to a – potentially – tenfold increase in delivery capacity during 2016 compared with the previous year, as well as Qualcomm's collaboration in China on ultrasonic sensors and Synaptics increased business.