© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

SK Hynix looking to invest in new plant?

SK Hynix is reportedly planning to double its production capacity for NAND memory chips.

The South Korean company is reportedly going to construct a new memory chip facility by 2025 as it feels the effects of a growing demand for semiconductors aimed for usage in data centers and PC's, according to a report in Nikkei.



Sources close to SK Hynix told Nikkei that the company is planning to invest some about USD 12.5 billion in order to construct a plant next to its Cheongju facility – in North Chungcheong Province.



The company has got their hands on a 250'000 square-meter plot and also singed a memorandum of understanding with the Cheongju city government. The building of the new plant is set to start in 2018, the sources told Nikkei.