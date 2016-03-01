© gleighly dreamstime.com

Nan Ya Photonics quitting LED wafer production?

According to reports the Taiwanese manufacturer will stop producing LED epitaxial wafers and chips and direct its focus on LED lighting products.

DigiTimes reports – citing Chinese newspaper Commercial Times – that the company will stop its manufacturing of LED epitaxial wafers and chips and with that transfer 10-13 MOCVD sets to Epistar, a LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker.