New large contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has received orders from a customer in Sweden. The contracts have a preliminary volume of SEK 41 million (EUR 4.39 million) and will be delivered in 2016.

Data Respons will deliver advanced computer solutions that are embedded into the customer’s industrial products and platforms. The deliveries will take place throughout 2016 and the company expect increasing deliveries to this blue-chip corporation going forward.



"We have had increased deliveries and cooperation with this customer over several years and it has taken some time to be qualified as a strategic supplier at this level. We are now well-positioned in a wide range of their industrial products within automation and IoT, and we expect significant growth in coming years," says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.