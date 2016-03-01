© mopic _dreamstime.com

Chinese interest for Lattice Semiconductor

US-based Lattice Semiconductor is reportedly exploring a sale which has drawn some interest from a potential Chinese buyer.

The company is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to asses and review interest from potential buyers – which includes a Chinese party, according to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter.



Lattice Semiconductor said back in the summer of 2015 that it was open to a possible sale – but only if the price-tag was right. After Intel's takeover of Altera, Lattice is one of few large standalone companies dealing with programmable chips.