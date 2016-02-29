© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Exagan selects Aixtron system to ramp up production

Aixtron SE has shipped an AIX G5+ C system to French start-up company Exagan, a producer of materials and high-efficiency gallium nitride (GaN) power switches.

The company is a spin-off from Soitec, a company working in semiconductor materials, and CEA-Leti, a European research center focused on micro- and nanotechnologies. Exagan will use Aixtron’s deposition tool in beginning volume production of gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) materials for power-switching devices.



The AIX G5+ C Planetary Reactor system is an epitaxy production platform. It comes in a 5x200 mm configuration with single-wafer rotation and is equipped with full cassette-to-cassette wafer loading as well as Aixtron´s in-situ reactor cleaning feature for high-volume manufacturing.



Fabrice Letertre, COO and Co-Founder of Exagan, comments: “Aixtron and our parent company CEA-Leti have enjoyed a long and successful R&D relationship developing GaN-on-Si technology. Now Exagan is partnering with Aixtron to deliver on our industrial roadmap by using epi to reach our cost milestones. By implementing an efficient GaN-on-Si manufacturing process on 200 mm silicon substrates, we are aligning GaN technology with silicon manufacturing standards. This makes our G-FET products the most cost-efficient wide-bandgap solution for the solar, IT electronics, connectivity and automotive markets.”